This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the August 18, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
We are in the third week of August; the Tuesday morning temp this week reminded me of fall. I was also reminded of fall on Monday, I was at Broken Bow School to photograph group of the athletes out for Fall Sports. With the area schools starting classes this week, it really feels like fall is here even though the calendar says we are still in summer!
As we got ready for the paper this week, we talked about what we would look up in the “Out of the Past” section. I had already pulled the archive book from 2005 to answer a question I had about SORC, (see the article on page B1).
Mona wondered if any of the athletes from the past in our readership area where mentioned. The year 2007 was pulled. As we looked through the paper, we were not finding familiar names. We might have to go back a few more years.
What we did see were the numbers of athletes in each of the group photos from that year, 2007, to the photos just captured this week. The numbers are definitely different.
Golf has more than doubled along with cross-country increasing. The football and volleyball groups decreased by two-thirds. With class sizes getting smaller I would say this is the norm.
Relating to the smaller numbers reminds us change is all around us. We see that more and more in the newspaper industry. The number of people reading the paper or even seeing the value of a community paper has decreased. You all have a subscription; we know you see the value of community papers; we say thank you for that.
You do hear about the “news” via way of electronics, and yet not all news that records history and showcases the area makes the electronic news or can be archived like we are doing at the Chief.
Getting the readership up for the Chief is a new priority for me. Do you have an idea how? A change of story lines, a change of page design? You can read the Chief two ways, via the paper you hold in your hand and electronic via way of the e-edition.
I am all ears to hear what you would like to read and see on the page. At less than a $1 per week, the price of the subscription can’t be the reason.
Thank you again for reading, I would like to hear from you.
