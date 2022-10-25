LINCOLN, Neb. - Landowners interested in the Special Landowner Deer Season, now in its second year, should be aware of three changes beginning in 2022.
This season gives a qualifying landowner a three-day season on his or her property preceding the regular firearm deer season.
The $8 Special Landowner Deer Permit is valid only for the three-day season: Nov. 5-7, 2022. It is not valid for the November firearm season and it is not valid as a Limited Landowner Permit.
The changes for 2022 are:
- The qualifying landowners and immediate family may have up to eight of these permits for $8 each. Last year they could have four permits.
- No more than two permits may be issued to persons age 19 or older and no more than six permits may be issued to persons younger than 19. Last year, no more than two permits could be issued to persons younger than 19.
- The definition of immediate family has been expanded and now includes spouse, child, stepchild, spouse of child or stepchild, grandchild, step grandchild, spouse of grandchild or step grandchild, sibling sharing ownership or spouse of sibling.
- The qualifying landowners may designate permits to themselves or immediate family members to hunt on their property only during the Special Landowner Deer Season. A landowner or immediate family member may have no more than one permit per calendar year.
More details about the permit and season:
- The bag limit is one whitetail or mule deer of either sex. The permit counts against the two-buck permit maximum.
- Only weapons legal for archery and firearm seasons may be used.
- Permits are valid only on the land owned or leased by the qualifying landowner that is listed on the permit.
- Residentqualifying landowners must own or lease at least 80 acres of farm or ranch land used for agricultural purpose. No more than one permit can be issued per 80 acres of land owned or leased.
- Nonresidentqualifying landowners must own at least 320 acres of farm or ranch land used for agricultural purpose. Leased land does not qualify. No more than one permit can be issued per 320 acres.
- Land leased for hunting or recreational purposes does not qualify for landowner permits.
- Applications are online at gov/landownerpermits and must be mailed or brought into Game and Parks district offices to complete permit purchases.
- Those holding Limited Landowner or Antlerless Only permits may hunt Nov. 5-7 using archery equipment only; firearms are not permitted.
