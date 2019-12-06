The case against Custer County Attorney Steven R. Bowers has been dismissed in Custer County Court, however, it is not over.The Nebraska Attorney General’s office plans to appeal in District Court.
Nebraska Assistant Attorney General Gail VerMaas and Nebraska Assistant Attorney General Mariah Nickel filed documents Nov. 26 on behalf of the State of Nebraska which say the State gives notice to prosecute an appeal to the District Court of Custer County, Nebraska. The documents allege the County Court erred in dismissing two counts against Bowers as well as erred in granting the Defendant’s motion to quash, actions County Court Judge Jeffrey Wightman took Nov. 15.
Charges Bowers faced before the case was dismissed were Official misconduct, Obstruction of government operations and Oppression under color of office (abuse of power).
Custer County Attorney Bowers declined to comment due to the pending appeal but said he will be glad to answer questions once the matter is finalized.
