If you have Jif peanut butter products in your cupboard, check the lot codes to see if they are involved a recall by the J.M. Smucker company.
The FDA reported on May 20, 2022 that the J. M. Smucker Co. voluntarily issued a recall for select Jif® peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential Salmonella contamination.
The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets.
The recalled products have lot code numbers between 1274 – 2140 followed by the number 425. "425" indicates that it was processed in the Lexington facility that is linked to the contamination. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by date.
Products include creamy, crunchy and natural peanut butter and other items. The FDA said if you have products matching the above description, dispose of it immediately.
Detailed information can be found at https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/j-m-smucker-co-issues-voluntary-recall-select-jifr-products-sold-us-potential-salmonella
According to npr.org, Salmonella itself is a bacteria, but the illness it causes is known as salmonellosis. For many infected people, symptoms appear 12 to 72 hours after contact and often include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, according to the FDA. Most people who are infected recover within four to seven days and do not need any treatment. More serious and severe cases can occur, though, so the FDA recommends contacting your health care provider if you believe you have been infected.
