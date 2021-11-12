In the November 11, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief, check out the stories for Veterans Day. Read about the special coin a local veteran received from a Sentinel stationed at Arlington National Cemetery. Find out exactly what is the Gadsden flag and why it flies at Veterans Memorial Park in Broken Bow. All that and more in the Nov. 11 issue of the Chief!
