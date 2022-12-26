The Custer County Chief is closed Monday Dec. 26, 2022 so that employees can share Christmas time with their families. We will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The paper will be printed on schedule, barring any unforeseen circumstances. Merry Christmas!
If you have information to send, please use one of the following emails. Note that the deadline for the Dec. 29 Chief was Friday, Dec. 23 due to Christmas. The deadline for the Jan. 5 Chief is noon, Friday, Dec. 30. Thank you.
