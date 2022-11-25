The Custer County Chief is closed today, Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will be open at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. Thank you and have a safe and happy weekend.
The Nebraska Huskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes face off in football at Iowa at 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25. It’s the final game of the season for the 3-8 Huskers. An announcement on the naming of the next head coach is expected within days of the game, however, there is no official word on the timing of the announcement.
