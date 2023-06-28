Community Newspaper Week Wed post

The Custer County Chief is hosting an Open House this Thursday, June 29, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., to celebrate Community Newspaper Week in Nebraska. Join us to remember stories from the past as we look forward to the future in recording the news and events of Custer County. Did you see Brad Paisley when he was at Comstock Windmill Festival? The Chief has it in the archives!

