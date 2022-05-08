This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the May 5, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
This is the last issue of the Chief before the May 10 primary election. We hope you have appreciated seeing questions asked of and answered by candidates in contested races. Our goal has been to provide more than sound bites, to give you something beyond the ads that fly so fast and furious on television and the Internet.
Before you toss out copies of the Chief from April 14, 21 and 28 and this week, take another review of the questions and answers. The election this year for many races is more important than ever. We’ve said it before and it bears repeating: History shows the winner of the Republican primary usually goes on to become governor. There are exceptions, of course, but that’s the norm. If you vote Republican this May 10, you may be very well deciding the November outcome as well.
We live in a very decisive society right now. It’s exhausting. A lot of people are angry and defensive, expecting the worst and many times feeling that’s exactly what they get, even if someone else tries their best to be nice to them.
As you contemplate who gets your vote, consider voting for a candidate who will bring more unity than division, someone who will listen and work with others rather than push through narrow agendas. Most candidates say, “I did this” and “I’ll do that.” Well, no one gets anything in government done by themselves so they better be ready to play nice once elected. Which candidates will be good at that?.
A campaign ad I saw a week or so ago started with “We have to take back Nebraska.” To my knowledge, no one has taken Nebraska anywhere. We’re still here. What we can bring back is the strong tradition of working together, listening and finding common ground to move forward. Let’s think long and hard about which candidates will do this the best. We have the power to chose in our hands and in our hearts.
Polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. Please get out and vote.
