Kassi Goodner Ben Goodner Kortney Ogle 2023 Fair

Kassi Goodner, center, competes in the Chris Ogle Memorial Tractor Pull, while dad Ben Goodner walks on the left. On the right, Kortney Ogle cheers on Kassi. "She's doing what her Dad did all those years," Cindy Ogle said. (07/29/23 Broken Bow, Neb.)

 Mona Weatherly

The Custer County Fair started with the Chris Ogle Memorial Tractor Pull on the north side of the Square in downtown Broken Bow. The parade starts in just a few minutes, at 6 p.m., and then at 8 p.m. is the County Fair Concert with The Teague Brothers, James Lee Band and BJ Jamison. Have a great 2023 Fair!

