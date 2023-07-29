The Custer County Fair started with the Chris Ogle Memorial Tractor Pull on the north side of the Square in downtown Broken Bow. The parade starts in just a few minutes, at 6 p.m., and then at 8 p.m. is the County Fair Concert with The Teague Brothers, James Lee Band and BJ Jamison. Have a great 2023 Fair!
Chris Ogle Memorial Tractor Pull starts 2023 Custer County Fair
