This column by Meghan G'Schwind was originally published in the Jan. 6, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I was blessed with some pretty great Christmas presents this year. My dad always tries to build the anticipation and mystery leading up to the big day, asking us to guess what gifts he got us. This year, he said he had a big present for the whole family. I tried guessing, but couldn’t narrow it down. After traveling home to my parents’ for the holiday, my husband finally noticed the horse-drawn wagon in the front yard and realized that my dad had bought a team of horses for the family.
Growing up, my family always used work horses around the ranch to pitch hay, drive in parades, and take the family for rides. However, it has been 20 years since our last team died. I was shocked and so excited that we finally had a team again and couldn’t wait to hook them up.
On Christmas Eve, we invited my grandparents out and hitched up the new team. The horses, Jesse and James, are well trained but haven’t been worked in over a year. They were pretty fresh but behaved well. I was looking forward to hearing the chains rattle and feeling the power of the horses pulling us through the snow. However, I wasn’t expecting the true gift I would receive on that ride.
My grandpa has been in a wheelchair for the last 10 years and hasn’t been able to work with horses the way he used to. He is the one who taught my parents how to train, drive and harness a team of horses, among many other things. We were delighted that he wanted to come take a ride with us, but we had no idea how much we would all enjoy it.
We got the team hitched, everyone loaded on the wagon and took off through the pasture. I loved hearing the chains rattle and feeling the power of the horses, but when I looked over and saw Grandpa stand up and take the reins, I realized that was the true gift. He was steady and strong as he whipped the team into a trot. We all laughed and held on tight. I will never forget that moment and am grateful to have witnessed his joy of driving a team again.
I love getting new sweaters and kitchen gadgets for Christmas, but it’s the experiences and memories spent with family that are the real gifts.
