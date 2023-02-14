As of this afternoon (Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023), Dan Knoell is no longer the City Administrator of Broken Bow. This was confirmed by Mayor Rod Sonnichsen. Broken Bow City Attorney Jason White said, "The City is conducting an investigation. There are no other details available at this time."
City Administrator no longer with Broken Bow
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
