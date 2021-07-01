Four parking stalls and more than 40 feet of sidewalk were vandalized with spray paint overnight in Broken Bow, according to City Administrator Dan Knoells.
By 10 a.m. Thursday morning (07/01/21), most of the the paint was washed away by city crews and it was difficult to decipher the words that were painted. Knoells said the cleaning would take about three hours.
The parking stalls painted were on the southeast corner of the Square along Hwy 2. Much of the sidewalk from that corner west was also sprayed. Also hit was the sidewalk in front of H&R block on the west side of the Square. The fireworks trailer of the Broken Bow Fire Department was not tagged.
The vandal was arrested during the night. “He was caught in the act,” Knoells said. The identity of the man arrested has not been released.
