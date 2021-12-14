The Broken Bow City Council will meet this evening at 6 p.m. at the Broken Bow Municipal Building. Residents of Broken Bow are invited and welcome to attend.
The following topics are on the agenda:
- Solar presentation
- Fire Awareness/Electrical/Fire Safety
- Designation of a Designated Official for Code Enforcement
- Public Hearing/Consideration of Ordinance, Board of Public Works Temporary Suspension of Power. City Administrator Dan Knoell explained that this will temporary give power to the Council for the Public Works, as that board is currently without at quorum following the death of Dan Jacobson.
