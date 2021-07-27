There is a short agenda for this evening's Broken Bow City Council meeting.
New business includes consideration of approving/updating liquor licenses for a new manager at Casey's General Store and to include the bowling area at Sylvester's Bar and Lounge in the establishment's license.
The council will also consider dates for budget workshop meetings.
The meeting is scheduled for this evening at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the Municipal Building, 314 South 10th. The meeting is open to the public.
