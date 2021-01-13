The Broken Bow City Council approved the appointment of Jessica Owen as the city's Deputy Clerk/Treasurer at the Tuesday (Jan. 12, 2021) council meeting. Prior to this position, Owen was employed at Melham Medical Center. She is originally from Doniphan. She, her husband and their young daughter live on a ranch west of Taylor.
The council held a public hearing on the consideration of designating three parking spaces on South F Street (across the street south of Frontier Home Medical) as No Parking. No one spoke during the public hearing. The council voted to not waive two readings of the ordinance for the No Parking. This means the consideration of the ordinance remains on the agenda for the next meeting.
The next City Council meeting is Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building auditorium.
The Board of Public Works meets at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Municipal Building.
