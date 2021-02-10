Ordinance 1242 was approved at Tuesday evening’s Broken Bow City Council meetings. This ordinance allows the mayor to become part of a quorum of three in the event that two of the four council member cannot attend a meeting.
City attorney Jason White said the ordinance is based on LB1003 which was became Nebraska state law last year. The wording can be found in State Statute 17-105, “When the city council consists of four members as established by ordinance or home rule charter, the mayor shall be deemed a member of the city council for purposes of establishing a quorum when the mayor's presence is necessary to establish the quorum.”
For Broken Bow, White said, that means “If two members can’t be here, the mayor can step in” to establish a quorum for the meeting to go forward.
White said additional language in the ordinance is to keep it from being abused.
While the new state statute allows cities to make such an ordinance it does not require it. White said the ordinance is “a good thing.”
Present at the meeting were council members Larry Miller, David Schmidt and Jason Holcomb. Absent was council member Chris Myers.
Also present were Mayor Rod Sonnichsen, City Administrator Dan Knoell, City Attorney Jason White and Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Jessica Owen.
No other new business was before the City Council. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.
City offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15 for President’s Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.