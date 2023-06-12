A review and discussion of the city's One- and Six-Year Street Plan is on the agenda for the Tuesday, June 13, 2023, Broken Bow City Council meeting at 6 p.m.
Also on the agenda is a public hearing and possible approval of a conditional use permit for Broken M Sales and Service LLC; approval of reappointments of Dennis Jones and Jim Duncan to the Planning Commission; appointment of Jacob Holcomb to the Planning Commission; and annual mayoral appointments for City Administrator, City Clerk, Deputy Clerk, Utility Clerk, Streets/Prks Overseer, Electrical Superintendent, Emergency Services Director, Library Director, Police Chief, Police Sgt., Police Officers and Finance Committee.
