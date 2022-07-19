Trees July 2022

A large branch is in a yard after the wind storm Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Broken Bow, Neb.

 Christi Cooley

City crews are helping with removal of downed trees and branches in Broken Bow this week after Saturday's wind storm.

"If people are unable to remove the branches themselves and they can get them close to the street, crews will pick them up," City Administrator Dan Knoell told the Chief this morning (Tuesday, July 19, 2022). Knoell said city employees with trucks worked mainly in the south part of town yesterday and will be in other areas today.

