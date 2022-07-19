City crews are helping with removal of downed trees and branches in Broken Bow this week after Saturday's wind storm.
"If people are unable to remove the branches themselves and they can get them close to the street, crews will pick them up," City Administrator Dan Knoell told the Chief this morning (Tuesday, July 19, 2022). Knoell said city employees with trucks worked mainly in the south part of town yesterday and will be in other areas today.
Branches should be moved close to the street not in the street, Knoell said. The city will assist with pickup through this week. Residents can give the city a call if necessary, if pickup has already occurred in their neighborhood and more branches need to be picked up.
The tree dump is open free of charge this week. Knoell said the dump is accepting more than just trees and branches. "Pallets, tree branches, lawn clippings," Knoell said. "This is a good week for clean up."
Knoell said city property had only minor damage from the storm. The batting cages at Paul Brown Field were damaged. Knoell said a plan is being formulated for repairs before the State Legion Baseball tournament holds opening ceremonies at the field Friday, July 29. Games are scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 30.
