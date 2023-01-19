Christi Cooley steps Jan19 2023

Broken Bow residents are dealing with nearly two feet of snow on streets, sidewalks and steps. Above, snow reaches to nearly the top of a railing on the front steps of a house in town. (Jan. 18, 2023)

 Christi Cooley

City crews returned to clearing snow this morning (01/18/23) at 3 a.m., according to City Administrator Dan Knoell. "They worked all day yesterday to try and stay ahead of it and that didn't work. We shut down about 7 or 7:30 p.m. They've been out today since 3 a.m.," Knoell told the Chief.

Knoell reports that most of downtown is semi-cleared and emergency snow routes are cleared. "We are branching out to residential streets," he said.

