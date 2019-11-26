“The equipment is ready.” That’s what Broken Bow Street Superintendent Bud Clark said during today’s city council meeting about crews handling the snow that is forecast to increase this afternoon. “We’ll deal with it as it comes and adjust as conditions worsen,” he said.
Clark said high winds are anticipated this afternoon and street crews, like everyone, should proceed with caution.
Mayor Jon Berghorst said conditions may dictate issuing a snow emergency and asks that the public has patience as the city deals with the first major snow storm of the season.
It was noted that high winds and snow may also cause power outages.
To report a power outage, the public is asked to call the Broken Bow Police Station at 872-6424 or 872-6425.
People are asked to not call 911 to report a power outage unless it is an emergency situation.
