Starting March 18, 2020 until March 31, 2020, the Municipal Building in Broken Bow, Neb. will be closed to walk-in guests and rentals.
The City offices will be open and can be accessed through the drive-up window. Utility payments may be made at the drive-up window, placed in the drop box on the front of the building, or online at cityofbrokenbow.org.
Cash payments should be made at the drive-up window.
The City of Broken Bow Handibus will be closed March 18, 2020 until March 31, 2020.
