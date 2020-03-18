City of Broken Bow disaster declaration

Currently there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Custer County or the City of Broken Bow. There is still uncertainty of the impact that COVID-19 will have on our community.
The City of Broken Bow has issued a local disaster declaration. The local disaster declaration allows funds to be released to help with supplies to the City, if they are needed. The Broken Bow City Health Board is monitoring and preparing for the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community.
The public is asked to help slow the spread of COVID-19:
• If you feel sick, stay home.
• If your children are sick, keep them at home.
• If someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home.
• If you are a senior citizen, stay home and avoid contact with other people.
• If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition, stay home and avoid contact with other people.
Thank you to all health care providers and all people who are working diligently to help with the uncertainties of COVID-19.
