The City of Broken Bow received an insurance dividend from Universal Insurance in the amount of $54,879.91.
Nate Bell with Universal Insurance said the city has insurance with EMC. "When they have a successful year, they share that back," he said.
Mayor Rod Sonnichsen gave credit to City Clerk/Treasurer Stephanie Wright. "Stephanie is the one holding the city together," Sonnichsen said. "Her collaboration with Nate has gone a long way. I would like to thank Nate Bell for representing us and thank Stephanie, too."
Bell said he and Wright have worked together on claims for the city and also credited EMC for offering advantages such as safety seminars and nursing help lines.
