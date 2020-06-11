Broken Bow playgrounds in city parks will be accessible beginning 8 a.m. Friday, June 12. They have been closed to the public since March 23, 2020. People are asked to bring their own sanitizers and practice social distancing.
Below is the June 11, 2020 announcement from the City of Broken Bow.
The playgrounds located at the City Square, Melham Park, Tomahawk Park and Custer School will open to the public at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020. Those using the playground should bring their own hand sanitizer and practice social distancing. It is recommended by CDC guideline that any person who is sick, has a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher or has been exposed to sick individuals should stay home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.