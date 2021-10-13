At Tuesday evening's Broken Bow City Council meeting (10/12/21), the city was presented U.S. flags from the Broken Bow Area Rotary.
Rotarians Deb McCaslin and Michelle Nelson presented two flags, each 10 foot by 15 foot, for the Broken Bow Public Library. McCaslin explained that two flags were purchased so when one needs repair, the other can be flown.
"Thank you for this very patriotic thing you have done," Mayor Sonnichsen said upon accepting the flags.
Funds for the flags were raised through the Rotary’s “Fly the Flag” project and Give 4 Custer County. Four flags were purchased for approximately $3,000 with the other two, 20 foot x 30 foot, purchased for the Custer County Fairgrounds.
