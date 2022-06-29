Two street projects for Broken Bow have been postponed due to delayed arrivals of materials.
“It’s a material delay,” City Administration Dan Knoell told the city council at the Tuesday evening (June 28, 2022) meeting. “The entire country has delays.”
Work on Memorial Drive from 5th Avenue south may possibly start Aug. 1 and by Aug. 15 for sure, Knoell said. Council president David Schmidt asked what this means for a completion date. Knoell said the contractor, Myers Construction, is still holding to a completion of Dec. 1.
North 5th Ave. will be milled three inches and then a 3 inch surface will be applied. It will begin near the intersection of North 5th and Memorial Drive and extend north to Laurel Drive (at the north end of Melham Park). Paulsen Inc. will be doing this work.
Knoell said it was a “good” delay as there was no road construction in the area for the softball tournament and bike rides which brought hundreds of people to Melham Park. “It’s a good thing. We weren’t expecting such a great visitor impact,” he said.
In other business, the council held a public hearing on and then approved Resolution 2022-8, Sale of Real Property Valued at over $37,000. The property had recently been deeded to the city. Administrator Knoell told the Chief a nuisance structure at 631 S. 9th Ave was demolished by the city in October, 2020.
“This property could be developed to build,” Mayor Rod Sonnichsen said. “I don’t think the city should sit on it.”
Sealed bids for cash for the property will be accepted until 5 p.m., July 22, 2022. Bids are to be submitted to the City Clerk, 314 S. 10th Avenue. The minimum price is $37,000. For more information, contact the City at 387-5831.
The council will hold a budget workshop Tuesday, July 16 at noon. Mayor Sonnichsen said in the past, there hasn’t been much time for adjustment to the budget after the workshop. “I want to try to start a bit earlier this year,” he said. The budget is due to the State of Nebraska by Sept. 20.
City offices will be closed Monday, July 4.
The next city council meeting is Tuesday, July 12, at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building.
