The Broken Bow City Council approved the signing of a letter of intent for the 2023 CCCFF (Civic and Community Center Financing Fund) Application Cycle at Tuesday’s council meeting (Jan. 10, 2023).
CCCFF Capital Construction grants can be used by municipalities to build and/or improve community facilities such as libraries, recreation and wellness centers, gathering spaces, convention centers, town square, and cultural centers. If approved, Broken Bow would use the grant towards a wellness and child care center at Melham Park. City Administrator Dan Knoell reported to the council that he was told by CCCFF officials that Broken Bow’s proposed project is the exact type of community improvement project the grants are designed for. The total amount in grants available in 2023 is $500,000.
The due date for the letter of intent is Jan. 15. The application due date is Feb. 15 with an anticipated award date of March 30, according to https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/cccff/. A CCCFF grant cannot account for more than 50 percent of a project’s total cost. There is a dollar-to-dollar cost-share match.
Knoell said a substantial amount has already been pledged by very generous private donors.
In his administrative update, Knoell reported the following:
- Streets: Memorial Drive east of 5th Ave has been open for a month. Crossing signs and light are expected to arrive soon. Salting is not an option on the new street and sand it being used.
- Snow removal: “Snow and ice have been a problem this past couple of weeks,” Knoell said. He said the attempt to reduce risk by shutting the city down Dec 22 and Dec 23 due to extreme cold was not successful because of the snow that came with the cold. Darren Marten and the streets and park department worked on those two days to clear snow. For the Jan2-4 snow, Knoell reported city crews removed more than 2,000 truck loads of snow with at least another 1,000 truck loads to go. “All departments came together to clear the snow,” he said.
- Projects for 2023:
- H-Frame (electric pole) structures in alleys of 10th and 9th and 9th and 8th Streets will be replaced with underground
- Sewer works along Hwy 2 from South 15th to South 19th
- Gravity sewer from Wood Crest lift station area to Fairgrounds lift station to commodate an additional 32 houses
- Replat of Eagle Crest to create 32 lots
- Partnership with CEDC for the Custer School project to create six housing lots
- Multiple street improvements
- Custer County Wellness and Early Learning Center (at Melham park)
Present were council members Paul Holland, Chris Myers, David Baltz and David Schmidt, Mayor Rod Sonnichsen, City Administrator Dan Knoell, City Clerk Kandi Peters and Deputy Clerk Megan Linn. The next city council meeting is Jan. 24.
City offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
