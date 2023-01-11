City Council Broken Bow Jan 10 2023 Dan Knoell

Broken Bow City Administrator Dan Knoell addresses the city council Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023). Seated, from left, are council members Paul Holland, Chris Myers and David Baltz, council president David Schmidt, Mayor Rod Sonnichsen, City Clerk Kandi Peters and Deputy Clerk Megan Linn.

 Mona Weatherly

The Broken Bow City Council approved the signing of a letter of intent for the 2023 CCCFF (Civic and Community Center Financing Fund) Application Cycle at Tuesday’s council meeting (Jan. 10, 2023).

CCCFF Capital Construction grants can be used by municipalities to build and/or improve community facilities such as libraries, recreation and wellness centers, gathering spaces, convention centers, town square, and cultural centers. If approved, Broken Bow would use the grant towards a wellness and child care center at Melham Park. City Administrator Dan Knoell reported to the council that he was told by CCCFF  officials that Broken Bow’s proposed project is the exact type of community improvement project the grants are designed for. The total amount in grants available in 2023 is $500,000.

Recommended for you