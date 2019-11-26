Two main topics discussed at the Broken Bow City Council meeting Nov. 27 - 2019 were how best to fill the City Treasurer position and how to control slaughter of livestock within city limit.
City Treasurer Nancy Coufal is leaving her position as City Treasurer after 5 years to accept a position with Nebraska State Bank. The council decided that they would aggressively advertise the position both locally and in municipality venues to find a suitable candidate.
In the mean time, City Clerk Stepahanie Wright with act as interim treasurer. Coufal agreed to be available for assistance and the council approved payments for time that she would spend assisting if necessary.
Options discussed include Wright taken over treasurer duties and the city hiring a deputy clerk to assist with both clerk and treasurer duties as well as hiring a new city treasurer based. Coufal’s last official day with the city is Wednesday, Nov. 27.
In other business, the council also approved new wording in regards to slaughtering livestock within city limits. The language adopted is as follows: “It shall be unlawful to slaughter any horse, cattle, swine, sheep or goat within the any areas of the city limits unless the slaughter of such mentioned livestock animals is within a licensed facility compliant with all directives of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.”
The new ordinance will not affect deer hunters or those who raise chickens for eggs or meat.
The fine for the first offense is $35 and for the second and subsequent offenses the fine is $45 each.
The council meeting, normally held at 6 p.m., was moved to 10 a.m. due to weather.
Read more details about the city council meeting in the Dec. 5 issue of the Custer County Chief.
