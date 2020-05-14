The City of Broken Bow is burning the tree dump today, Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Fire and EMS Coordinator Andy Holland confirmed the fire was lit this morning. "We'll track the wind for three days," he said, explaining that moisture, humidity and wind play roles when the decision to burn the pile is made.
How long the fire will burn depends upon what's in the pile, larger pieces of branches and trunks vs. smaller branches and sticks. It could burn down by this evening or it could be hot into Monday or Tuesday, according to Holland.
"Once it gets into the middle of the pile, it will burn pretty quickly," Holland said.
He said that it's very rare there problems with the fire getting out of control and that in twenty years, he remembers the fire department being called to assist only twice. Holland also said it was time to burn the pile, saying it was about as big as he's ever seen it.
