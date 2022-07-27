City council July 26 2022 contact signed Jerry Thompson Dan Knoell Rod Sonnichsen union

Jerry Thompson, left, president of IBEW 1597, signs the contract between the City of Broken Bow and IBEW 1597 after it was approved by the Broken Bow City Council. City Administrator Dan Knoell, right, prepares additional copies for signatures and Mayor Rod Sonnichsen awaits his turn to sign. (July 26, 2022)

 Mona Weatherly

The Broken Bow City Council approved the union contract for city workers at Tuesday evening’s meeting (July 26, 2022). The contract is effective Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2025.

Per the contract, workers will see a 7 percent wage increase for 2022-2023; 6.5 percent increase for 2023-2024; and 6 percent increase for 2024-205.

