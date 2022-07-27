The Broken Bow City Council approved the union contract for city workers at Tuesday evening’s meeting (July 26, 2022). The contract is effective Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2025.
Per the contract, workers will see a 7 percent wage increase for 2022-2023; 6.5 percent increase for 2023-2024; and 6 percent increase for 2024-205.
Jerry Thompson of St. Paul, president of Local 1597 IBEW, who was involved with negotiations, said, “We are absolutely happy.” Ed Thompson, a executive board member for IBEW, said of the city council and administration, “These are a great bunch of people to work with.”
City Administrator Dan Knoell said the union agreed to some word changes in the contract. “It’s rewording to make things more fair,” he said. Martin Luther King Day was also added as a paid holiday.
Mayor Sonnichsen, who served as city council president before becoming mayor and has been involved with contract negotiations for some time, said this was the most smooth negotiating in several years. Knoell agreed, saying, “This was the most even-keeled bargaining in the history of Broke Bow.” Both the mayor and administrator attributed the success to new people involved with negotiations.
In other business, the council approved Resolution 2022-9, Spending Limit for Department Foremen, Department Heads, Excluding the Library Trust Per State Statues, and City Administrator. The resolution states that the expenditure limits without next level approval is $100 for a Department Foreman; $1,000 for a Department Head; and $50,000 for the City Administrator.
Council member Larry Miller asked for the reasoning on the limit amounts. Knoell explained that the limits were actually set in October, 2020, with Resolution 2020-11, however there was a clerical error in 2020-11 and 2022-9 corrects that.
Upon further questioning, Knoell gave the example of a a department foreman was purchasing a $14,000 forklift without approval two years ago. The purchase was seen and halted by administrators. “This stops individuals from spending dollars unregulated,” he said. “It’s been very successful for two years.”
Mayor Sonnichsen said the limits were put into place by employee request “This way two people are involved instead of only one,” he said of large expenditures.
Knoell emphasized that, even with the resolution, larger expenditures can occur when necessary with proper authorization.
In regards to the spending limit on the city administrator position, Miller asked, “Why wouldn’t $30,000 work? $50,000 seems pretty high.”
Knoell said the limit is $50,000 so in the event of an equipment failure, such as transformers needing to be replaced, he can proceed with the purchase and repairs can be made in a timely fashion, rather than having to wait on council approval. He said that he keeps in contact with the Mayor when large purchases are required. Miller agreed that he could see with purchases like that, expenditures could near $50,000 quickly.
“It’s a system of checks and balances,” Knoell said. “It’s proper management of money. It’s one reason our utility department was $1.6 million in the black last year and the city was $600,000 in the black.”
The resolution passed unanimously.
At the meeting were council members Miller, Chris Myers, David Baltz and president David Schmidt; Mayor Sonnichsen; City Attorney Jason White; City Clerk Kandi Peters; and Deputy Clerk Megan Linn.
The next council meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium.
