The Broken Bow Police Department is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort.
The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday, runs from May 24 to June 6, 2021.
According to the NDOT Highway Safety Office, in 2020, there were 132 (78 pecent) unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in Nebraska. In comparison with other states, Nebraska has the fourth worst observed seat belt usage in the United States. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night. In Nebraska, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $25.
“If the enforcement effort wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving, we’ll consider our mission to be a success,” Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott said. “If you know a friend or a family member who does not buckle up when they drive, please ask them to consider changing their habits. Help us spread this lifesaving message before one more friend or family member is killed as a result of this senseless inaction. Seat belts save lives, and everyone — front seat and back, child and adult — needs to remember to buckle up.”
For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit https://dot.nebraska.gov/safety/hso/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.