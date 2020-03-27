City of Broken Bow Closing Information March 27 2020
Stephanie Wright

Below is a statement from the City of Broken Bow, Neb., dated today, March 27, 2020.

Municipal Building

The Municipal Building will be closed to walk-in guest and rentals until further notice. The City offices will be open and can be accessed through the drive-up window. Utility payments may be made at the drive-up window, placed in the drop box on the front of the building or online at cityofbrokenbow.org. Cash payments should be made at the drive-up window.

Handibus, Library, Police Station and Playgrounds

The City of Broken Bow Handibus, Library, Police Station and Playgrounds will be closed until further notice.

Recommended for you