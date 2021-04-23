Thursday, April 22, 2021, former University of Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach and former U.S. congressman Dr. Tom Osborne announced his support for Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for Governor of Nebraska.
"Jim Pillen is a man of character, a true conservative, and a businessman who knows how to get things done," Osborne said. "I’ve worked with Jim on the field and through TeamMates, and I know he’ll be a game-changer for Nebraska. He’ll make us proud as our next governor."
"Playing for Coach Osborne and working with him to support Nebraska’s youth has been one of the great experiences of my life," Pillen said. "I’m humbled and honored to have Coach's support."
Pillen played for Osborne as a Husker defensive back from 1975-1978. Through the TeamMates Mentoring Program and the TeamMates Foundation, he’s worked with Osborne to advance the organization’s mission of mentorship for Nebraska's youth.
The Pillen campaign released a video message from Osborne. The transcript is below.
"Game-Changer"
Osborne: I'm Tom Osborne. Jim Pillen was a difference-maker for me on the football field, and as governor, he'll be a game-changer for Nebraska.
Jim is a man of character who knows how to get things done. He's created jobs, served his community, and lives his conservative values.
He'll work hard to keep Nebraska great, and he has the integrity to lead. He'd make a great governor.
Voiceover: Jim Pillen, conservative for governor.
Jim Pillen is a pig farmer, entrepreneur, and Christian conservative running to be the Republican nominee for Governor of Nebraska. Born and raised in Platte County, Pillen is a lifelong Nebraskan who has created over a thousand jobs through his family business, Pillen Family Farms. A former Husker defensive back, Pillen holds a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Kansas State University. Jim and his wife of more than 40 years, Suzanne, have four children and seven grandchildren. The Pillens live in Columbus, where they attend St. Isidore’s Catholic Church.
