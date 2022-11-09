Coat Community Connection

A coat is tried on at the Community Connection in Broken Bow. Coats can be donated to the Broken Bow Elks and then are taken to the Community Connection where they are available free of charge to those who need them. Coats can be dropped off at the Custer County Chief through the end of the year.

 Mona Weatherly

Coats, especially heavy ones, are in need for the Community Connection.

The Broken Bow Elks Lodge is collecting winter coats once again. The coats are taken to the Community Connection on the south side of the Square in Broken Bow and made available free of charge to those who need them.

