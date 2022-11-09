Coats, especially heavy ones, are in need for the Community Connection.
The Broken Bow Elks Lodge is collecting winter coats once again. The coats are taken to the Community Connection on the south side of the Square in Broken Bow and made available free of charge to those who need them.
Coats can be dropped off at The Custer County Chief during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., M-F; 8 a.m.-4p.m. F).
Now that colder temps are moving in, heavier coats are especially needed. Many coats have already been donated and most are already gone.
The Community Connection is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Clothing, household items, shoes, books, glassware, dishes and many other items are available for purchase. The store is owned by the Seventh Day Adventists. Through money raised by sale of merchandise, donations are made to community causes such as the police department, for fire assistance, Healing Hearts and Families and others.
