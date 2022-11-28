MONDAY, NOV. 28, 2022 - Snow will develop across western Nebraska this evening and spread south and east on Tuesday according to the National Weather Service. Weather Advisories will be in effect for northern and central Nebraska.
For Sheridan and Cherry County, the advisory start is 6 p.m. CT/5 p.m. MT and includes Gordon and Valentines. For central and northeastern Nebraska, the weather advisory begins at midnight CT/11 p.m. MT and includes Oshkosh, Ogallala, Mullen, North Platte, Ainsworth, Broken Bow, Burwell, Butte and O’Neill.
Accumulating snow is expected to end by noon on Tuesday north of I-80. Chances of 2 to 4 inches are snow are highest in the western Sandhills and the Panhandle with some areas receiving more.
There may be periods of reduced visibility due to north winds gusting to 25 to 35 mph.
Custer County may see 2 to 3 inches. There’s a 20 percent chance that Broken Bow could see precipitation midnight to 3 a.m. and a 70 percent chance for precipitation 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Wind chill readings in the single digits are expected Tuesday morning. Readings of 10 to 15 below are expected across Western Nebraska Wednesday morning.
