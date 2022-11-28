MONDAY, NOV. 28, 2022 - Snow will develop across western Nebraska this evening and spread south and east on Tuesday according to the National Weather Service. Weather Advisories will be in effect for northern and central Nebraska.

For Sheridan and Cherry County, the advisory start is 6 p.m. CT/5 p.m. MT and includes Gordon and Valentines. For central and northeastern Nebraska, the weather advisory begins at midnight CT/11 p.m. MT and includes Oshkosh, Ogallala, Mullen, North Platte, Ainsworth, Broken Bow, Burwell, Butte and O’Neill.

Recommended for you