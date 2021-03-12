Snow accumulations for some areas in Nebraska have decreased while the possibility of snow for other areas has increased according to the National Weather Service office (NWS) out of North Platte.
At 1:30 p.m. today (Friday, March 12, 2021), Bill Taylor, NWS, said northern Sheridan County could receive up to 8-9 inches of snow, though some forecast models show as much as a foot possible. Elevation, he said, will play a roll in the event and accounts for the difference of 8-12 inches possible in the Rushville and less than an inch forecast for the Oshkosh area. “A few hundred feet are going to make all the difference,” he said, adding that snow will be most prevalent in elevations of 3,500 to 4,000 feet or higher.
The chance of heavier rain has been bumped north from Kansas further into Nebraska with Custer, Frontier and Hayes counties having the possibility of receiving up to four inches of rain, though Taylor said 3 to 3 1/4 is more likely. It’s possible that 2 1/2 inches will fall in six hours which would put areas near, but not in, flash flood threshold with higher amounts needed in the Sandhills. Rain rate is forecast to be 1/4 to 1/2 inch per hour. “There will be definite ponding of water,” Taylor said.
There is low concern that there will be widespread flooding like March, 2019. “All four inch soil temperature are well above freezing,” Taylor said. “The ground is not frozen. A lot of this should be able to soak in. There shouldn’t be a ton of run-off. That’s good news.” In addition, there isn’t a lot of snow on the ground and rivers are not frozen. “We’re not seeing the same circumstances as we saw in 2019,” he said.
For wind, it will be “pretty windy over the entire area,” Taylor said. Winds gusts will peak over 30 mph with peaks up to 40 possible in some areas. Winds will die down pretty quick Sunday night.
The storm could impact young livestock, however, extreme wind chills and ice are not expected, at least until Sunday night into Monday morning. Temps will be at or above freezing at least until Sunday night. Taylor said temps of 28-29 are usually needed to get freezing rain. “The heavy wet snow could be the issue in the Panhandle,” Taylor said, for power outages as well as impacts on livestock.
Temperatures are expected be in the 40s through Saturday with temps around 35 early Sunday morning. “Sunday night can be a different story,” Taylor said, with temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s, making ice possible on wet roads. This is also the time that areas in central Nebraska, such as Custer County, might see up to an inch of snow.
