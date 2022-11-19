This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Nov. 17, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Have you noticed it is colder outside? When you live in Nebraska you come to love the changes in the season. After all, why would you want it mid 70s and 80s each and every day? If you do, that is what the state of Hawaii is for!
We just came off a summer that had higher averages of temps and record high temperatures recorded. The late fall, not quite winter, is not disappointing us with below average cold temps.
I have always recorded when we are 90 days from fog. I remember being told as a child - I am not sure by which relative - that 90 days from fog we will have moisture. I will tell you, we have been rather skunked this year!
Starting Oct. 5, Oct. 24, and now, Nov. 14 and 15.
We might have had just a mist in October. No measurable moisture. I made the comment in the staff meeting on Monday that we were at 90 days from fog and Mona said, “Well I had to scrape frost off my windshield this morning.” Guess that could be considered moisture!
Who knows, since I am writing about this on Tuesday afternoon, maybe by Tuesday night the snow that might come but not be measurable, will fool us all! I know when you think back on 2019 when the moisture just kept coming, it is hard to believe now we would give anything to have one of those months back!
On a different note, Scott Reynold’s comment about if we could control the weather, we would not have needed the benefit for the fire could not be more true. The Sandhills of Nebraska and businesses from all over made a real difference this past weekend with the funds raised in the fire relief. Hats off to the Broken Bow Animal Hospital team for getting this started and for making a difference. What was done could be the difference for a ranch that has been in a family for generations because of the assistance with feed and fencing.
As always, our conversations come back to the weather. Let’s face it, we love the area we live in. So, it is colder now. I just get out my warmer clothing that has been put away, drink more hot liquids and prepare more warm soup dishes. Our weather changes and so does the clothing we wear, the food we eat because we live in the best part of the country!
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.