The Wind Chill Warning has been extended to include much of south central Nebraska for today, Feb, 22, 2022. There will be bitterly cold wind chill readings down to 40 below zero F. Counties south of I-80 were added to the warning that was already in place for central and northern portions of Nebraska.
Custer and Lincoln Counties could see wind chill temperatures of -33 and -32. The Sandhills may see wind chills of -35 to -38 or lower. It will "warm up" over tonight with wind chills expected in the -25 to -29 in the Sandhills and north central Nebraska and -23 to -19 along the I-80 corridor.
Wind chills are forecast in the -20 for a good part of Nebraska tomorrow (Wednesday, Feb. 23).
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for parts of northern Nebraska with concerns that 1 to 3 inches of snow and north winds of 30 mph, there will be blowing snow and reduced visibility. Additional amounts of 1 to 2 inches of snow are possible in some areas.
Hang in there. Daytime highs for Friday are forecast to be around 30 degrees above zero.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.