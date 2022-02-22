Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Windy with snow flurries and snow showers possible this morning. Partly cloudy later. High around 10F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy. Low around -5F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.