It' going to be a day or two before temps in Custer County warm up to "go without a coat" weather. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon tomorrow (Friday, Feb. 24, 2023) with possible wind chill temps as low as -29.
For the counties in Nebraska of Garden-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase including the cities of Oshkosh, Lewellen, Dunning, Purdum,Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, and Wauneta
There is a ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO NOON CST /11 AM MST/ FRIDAY...
- WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 29 below zero.
- WHERE...Portions of central, north central, panhandle, southwest and west central Nebraska.
- WHEN...From 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening to noon CST /11 AM MST/ Friday.
- IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.
The temperature for Friday is forecast to be 19 degrees. It will be warmer over the weekend with 42 forecast for Saturday and 45 for Sunday. There's a chance of rain on Sunday. Mid-40s may be the daytime highs Monday-Wednesday of next week with Thursday early forecast high being 38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.