Cold birds

It' going to be a day or two before temps in Custer County warm up to "go without a coat" weather. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon tomorrow (Friday, Feb. 24, 2023) with possible wind chill temps as low as -29.

For the counties in Nebraska of Garden-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase including the cities of Oshkosh, Lewellen, Dunning, Purdum,Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, and Wauneta

