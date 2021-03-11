A major storm will move into Nebraska tomorrow (Friday, March 12, 2021) and bring the possibility of heavy snow to areas of the Panhandle with a 60 percent chance of more than eight inches of snow in northern Sheridan County.
According to meteorologist Bill Taylor with the National Weather Service Office in North Platte, warmer air will keep moisture in the form of rain east of line from Imperial to Stapleton to Brewster to Butte.
“Where we don’t see heavy snow, there will be significant rain,” Taylor said. “It will be a cold rain, a steady rain, and heavy at times. It could have impacts on young livestock with calving underway.”
Areas of Central Nebraska and into the Sandhills could see from 2-3 inches of rain before the weekend is over. During heavier times of rain, the rate could be a quarter to a half inch of rain per hour.
Custer County could see 2-3 inches of rain by the end of the weekend as could Mullen, Stapleton, Oshkosh, Imperial and areas to the east. North Platte could see up to 2 inches of rain along with Burwell, Ainsworth, Valentine and Merriman.
There could be areas of flash flooding due to the rains.
On Saturday winds will be from the east, northeast and could gust 30 mph or more. On Sunday, winds will shift more from the northeaster. Wind chills will most likely be in 15-25 degree range, not the dangerous wind chills of a few weeks ago. Winds will decrease Sunday night.
Taylor said snowfall totals could decrease if the warmer air from the southeast works its way further north. At this time, parts of Panhandle and southeastern Wyoming could see 15 to 25 inches of snow before the system weakens and moves out to the area late Sunday. “It may be next to impossible to travel in that area,” Taylor said of southeastern Wyoming.
Precipitation will develop and move in from Kansas very late Friday night and perhaps at late as 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Moderate to heavy precipitation will begin Saturday afternoon and evening and last into Sunday morning, then taper off through the afternoon and evening.
