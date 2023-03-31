The weather map for northern Nebraska and South Dakota is pretty colorful for this morning (March 31, 2023). There’s a Winter Storm Warning for Dawes, Sheridan, Cherry and Keya Paya Counties in Nebraska and a Winter Weather Advisory for Box Butte, Brown, Rock and Boyd Counties. Into South Dakota there is a Blizzard Warning. The highest amounts of snow are forecast for South Dakota with 3 to 4 inches possible along the state line. Custer County is forecast for less than an inch of snow. Hang on through the chill for the weekend. The high for Custer County on Saturday (04/01/23) is for cast for 59 with 66 on tap for Sunday.
Latest News
- Track and field season starts with a bang
- Cold, then warm for the weekend
- 100th reunion of Army's 2nd Infantry Division
- Putting things into perspective
- Broken Bow winter sports banquet
- Storms of two seasons for tonight and tomorrow
- BBPD teaming up with NHTSA for U Drive. U test. U Pay.
- Do you know anyone who served aboard the USS Intrepid?
Most Popular
Articles
- Winter weather to continue in western Nebraska into the night
- Mayor would like new administrator within weeks; nuisance abatement push for April
- Will this be the last round of winter?
- Troopers arrest driver after road rage incident during winter storm
- Storms of two seasons for tonight and tomorrow
- Snow totals from northern Nebraska
- Troopers locate missing juvenile during I-80 traffic stop
- Broken Bow man dies in grain bin entrapment
- Several arrested in CODE Task Force Operation
- USDA grants available to help rural Nebraskans repair homes damaged by storms and fire in 2022
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.