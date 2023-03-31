Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Windy. Snow will end this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will end this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.