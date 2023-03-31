Weather 033123

The weather map for northern Nebraska and South Dakota is pretty colorful for this morning (March 31, 2023). There’s a Winter Storm Warning for Dawes, Sheridan, Cherry and Keya Paya Counties in Nebraska and a Winter Weather Advisory for Box Butte, Brown, Rock and Boyd Counties. Into South Dakota there is a Blizzard Warning. The highest amounts of snow are forecast for South Dakota with 3 to 4 inches possible along the state line. Custer County is forecast for less than an inch of snow. Hang on through the chill for the weekend. The high for Custer County on Saturday (04/01/23) is for cast for 59 with 66 on tap for Sunday.

