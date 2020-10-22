A strong storm system will move through the area over the weekend, producing at least light snow accumulations across much of the area beginning Saturday (Oct. 24, 2020).
Very cold air will accompany the system with temperatures more reminiscent of and even colder than January averages and wind chill values near or below zero expected early next week.
Snowfall of 2 to 4 inches is possible for much of the Sandhills, from the southern Panhandle and southwest Nebraska into portions of north central Nebraska.
Wind chills will be near or below zero Sunday, Monday and into Tuesday morning.
