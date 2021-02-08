There is a Wind Chill Advisory for much of the State of Nebraska today, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Winds of 5 to 7 mph will make it feel like it's -20F to -29F.
For central and northcentral Nebraska the advisory is in effect until noon CST/11 a.m. MST.
Weather conditions will improve slightly by late morning but it will still be very cold.
Frost bit can occur in 30 minutes. Exposure can lead to hypothermia if precautions are not take. If you must venture outside, make sure you wear a hat and gloves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.