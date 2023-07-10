JULY 10, 2023 - LEXINGTON, NEB. - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department, have arrested a Colorado man after he reportedly pointed a rifle at another person at the I-80 Eastbound Rest Area near Cozad.
At approximately 8:55 a.m. Sunday (july 9, 2023), NSP received a report of a verbal altercation between two men at the I-80 rest area at mile marker 226. The reporting party stated that the man he was arguing with pulled out a rifle and pointed it towards him. The reporting party observed the other man place the rifle into a minivan, then get into a different vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, and the minivan then departed the rest area together, eastbound on I-80.
