Columbus Day, traditionally observed on Oct. 12, is observed today, Monday, Oct. 10 this year. Banks, government offices and post offices are closed. There will be no mail delivery.
Columbus Day is observed in the United States on the second Monday of October. It recognizes the historic voyage and arrival of Italian explorer, Christopher Columbus who sailed to the Americas on Oct. 12, 1492.Columbus Day coincides with Indigenous Peoples' Day this year. Indigenous Peoples' Day honors the past, present, and futures of Native peoples throughout the US. It is also celebrated on the second Monday of October.
