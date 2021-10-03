This column written by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Sept. 30, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
In the past couple of weeks, I’ve lost a few, small material things that have more sentimental value that dollar value. More than the loss, I’m troubled by the fact I get so busy I let things literally slip out of my hands. Is it a sign of getting older, getting too busy or getting banged up by life right now? Perhaps all three.
I was fortunate enough to spend time with my sis-in-law for Junk Jaunt. And, as if making up for losing little things, I found a treasure.
At an out-of-town garage sale, an old frame with a picture of a horse caught my eye. It looked vaguely familiar. At closer look, I realized the “photo” was a magazine page. Could it be...? I scarcely dared to think about it as I paid the few dollars asked.
I carried the frame to the car where I carefully removed the aged back and lifted out the fragile paper. Sure enough, there’s a caption on part of the photo that’s folded back. It’s Seabiscuit, the legendary racehorse, photographed at Santa Anita Racetrack in California, 1940, Life Magazine.
I’ve loved the story of Seabiscuit since I was eight or so years old. He was a banged up racehorse that ran the Santa Anita Handicap five times before winning it in 1940. He was the grandson of the great Man o’ War and he beat the son of Man o’ War, Triple Crown winner War Admiral, in a match race in 1938.
As a kid, my favorite book was “Come on, Seabiscuit” by Ralph Moody. It was the first book to really catch my imagination and the first book to make me cry.
Then Laura Hillenbrand came out with the grown-up version, “Seabiscuit: An American Legend” in 1999. (She wrote the book I dreamed about writing for years!) You may have seen the movie that came out in 2003.
There’s a line in the movie where trainer Tom Smith says, “You know, you don’t throw a whole life away just ‘cause he’s banged up a little.”
We all may be a little banged up right now. Let’s not throw anyone away. Let’s hang on to each other and to the treasures, both big and little, we find along the way.
