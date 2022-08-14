Meghan column Aug 11 2022 Piper Rocky Mountains home

Shown are photos Meghan G'Schwind took on her recent trip. At left, Piper the dog waits at the door of the cabin. At right, Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

 Meghan G'Schwind

This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the Aug. 11, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.

I know I say this every year, but this summer seems more hectic and busy than normal. The drought has drastically shortened our grazing season and caused more work to keep the cows fed and the crops watered. Add on top of that the usual breakdowns and mishaps and, needless to say, I’m ready for fall.

