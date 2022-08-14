This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the Aug. 11, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I know I say this every year, but this summer seems more hectic and busy than normal. The drought has drastically shortened our grazing season and caused more work to keep the cows fed and the crops watered. Add on top of that the usual breakdowns and mishaps and, needless to say, I’m ready for fall.
My husband and I try to take at least one long weekend during the summer to get away and travel. It usually happens in August between the third cutting of hay and weaning, but this year, of course, is different. Two weeks ago we looked at the calendar and decided that it was now or never and we planned a last minute trip to one of our favorite places - the mountains.
My family owns a cabin in the mountains near Laramie, Wyo. and it’s a great place to escape to for the weekend. With no running water except for the creek outside, it takes you back to simpler times and connects you with nature. There’s nothing like seeing your breath on a July morning and hearing only the scurry of animals and the rush of the water.
After a day of exploring in the mountains around the cabin and enjoying the fresh air, we decided to adventure some place new. Another drive through the mountains and a sketchy roadside motel room later, we woke up in the heart of the Colorado Rockies. We spent the whole morning looking at moose, stopping every mile to take pictures and generally playing tourist. At the height of the Rocky Mountain National Park, we pulled off the road and hiked to a peak of 12,000 feet above sea level. The air was thin, but the views were amazing.
We ended the tour with overly priced ice cream in Estes Park and began to make our way back home. It amazed me how quickly the terrain changed as we found ourselves driving across eastern Colorado. It felt a little disappointing staring across the plains after having seen such spectacular mountain views. However, as we got closer to Custer County, I realized how much I appreciate those plains. The land is productive, the people are wholesome and there are still some pretty fantastic views. I don’t think there’s many sights more beautiful than a herd of cattle grazing in a draw with a windmill in the background.
I’m really glad that we were able to get away for a weekend and experience some amazing mountain scenery, but there’s just no better feeling than coming home.
