This column by Donnis Hueflte-Bullock was first published in the Sept. 30, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
It was just two weeks ago I wrote on the topic of Community.
That was more directed towards the community of people helping out the Chief with reporting area athletes in their sports accomplishments.
It is said a community is a group of people who share something in common this past week the community shared sadness in loss.
Community togetherness was shown again this past week for a totally different topic. It started Thursday morning when Mayor Rod Sonnichsen called to tell me of the Hero’s Walk taking place at 11 that day for James Bissonette at Bryan East in Lincoln.
Before last Thursday, if I had heard of a “Hero’s Walk,” I had not registered it. Also, before last week, I knew Michaela Bissonette because of her employment with the hospital and working with the Chief on ads. I only knew of James’ illness because a person I have on social media had asked for prayers. James and my path had never crossed.
After last week, if you were connected to any media in Broken Bow or if you had friend of friends on social media, everyone knew of James Bissonette.
On Thursday, the community of local volunteer firemen traveled to Lincoln to be a part of the Hero Walk. On Friday the community of crowds gathered along Hwy. 2 all over Nebraska. On Friday, the Chief received a call from the Ravenna Fire Department wanting to know the route the Bissonette family was taking from Lincoln. If they were going to go through Ravenna on Hwy. 2, their fire department wanted to have their units parked along the side of the highway to honor James.
As the family came into Broken Bow, the community felt sadness. Many shed tears for a man that they had never met in person.
True sense of community was shown as the community honored the service James Bissonette.
