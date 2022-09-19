Employees at Custer Transfer Station along with volunteers and workers from the Lexington and Red Willow area took in household and garden chemicals this past Saturday in Broken Bow. Items accepted include household chemicals such a cleaners, garden chemicals such a herbicides and insecticides, motor oil, paint and paint thinner and more. The collection done in partnership with Lexington Area Solid Waste Agency and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy’s Waste Reduction and Recyling Incentive Grants. Read more about it in the Sept. 22, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
There was also a collection in Callaway on Saturday. If you missed Broken Bow and Callaway, there are three more chances, all on Friday, Sept. 30: Gothenburg City Maintenance Facility, 9-10 a.m.; Cozad Recycling and Disposal site 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.; and Lexington City Service Building 1-2:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.